Gauahar Khan's Father Zafar Ahmed Khan Passes Away, Actor Says 'He's The Coolest Man'

Popular Indian celebrity Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on Friday, that is March 5. Breaking the news via a story session of her social media handle, Khan informed that the funeral will be held after Zohar namaz, which is a mid-day/afternoon prayer. As it is a Jummah day, the actor asked fans to make a dua for his father during their prayers.

Gauahar Khan's father's death

The news of Gauahar Khan's father's death was broke on the internet minutes before Gauahar updated the above story. In a photo, shared by a popular paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani, a note was written, which read, "Papa you showed to the world that Allah loved him with his Final journey! / You lived like a king and left this world like an angel! / Those who loved him! Shine like a star in both the worlds".

On March 4, via the story session of Instagram, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor had shared that his father was admitted to the hospital. meanwhile, she had also shared two posts on her wall dedicated to her father. Both the pictures were taken from Gauahar's wedding album. In one of the photo, Gauahar's father can be seen planting a kiss on his daughter, while in the second photo, he posed for a family picture.

On the other hand, Gauahar's husband Zaid Darbar also urged his fans to keep his father-in-law in their prayers. "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's . Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! ♥ï¸ He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah" (sic), wrote Darbar.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan’s friend Preeti Simones took to Instagram to mourn over her friend's loss. While sharing a video of the actor and her father, she wrote, “mere Gauahar ke pappa…To the man i loved…Lived with pride … and will be remembered with pride… Strength and Love. To the family". On the other hand, Gauahar, too, wrote a farewell note to her father. A part of her note read, "His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was".

