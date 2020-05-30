Gaurav Gera Reveals That His Famous Character 'Chutki' Was Kiku Sharda's Idea

Gaurav Gera and his characters Chutki and the Shopkeeper became an internet sensation after the videos went viral. These characters have been a rage ever since 2015 and fans have loved Gaurav for his hilarious portrayal of the characters ever since. Over the course of time, several new characters were added to his skit; however, Chutki and the Shopkeeper remained constant throughout. Fans have loved the characters and often wait eagerly to follow up on what comes next in the lives of his fictionalised characters.

Gaurav Gera reveals that Kiku Sharda was behind the idea for his character 'Chutki'

Recently in an interview with a news portal, Gaurav Gera revealed that it was Kiku Sharda who had suggested that he play the role of Chutki. Initially, Gaurav had plans to play various characters and not stick to just one. He also revealed that as an actor he wanted to experiment with different character traits of different people.

However, Kiku Sharda suggested that he play a female character for one of his sets. Gaurav took this idea and Kiku too was impressed by it and appeared in some videos as the uncle of Chutki.

This suggestion by Kiku Sharda later turned out to be a boon for Gaurav Gera as his popularity shot up. People began to like skits in which Chutki featured and therefore his videos began to go viral soon. Gaurav also revealed that he still cannot take full credit for Chutki as even the name of the character was suggested by Kiku Sharda.

Further on, Gaurav went on to praise Kiku Sharda in the interview. He called Kiku a fantastic actor who loves to experiment with his roles. Gaurav said that he admires Kiku as a talented artist and is often amazed by how he keeps his audience engaged.

Gaurav also said that Kiku is someone who loves to brings a lot of variety of his characters. He added that over the years, he has tried to be experimental with his roles as well and has played all these characters with conviction. Closing in, Gaurav Gera was all praise for Kiku Sharda and his roles in films and television shows through the years.

