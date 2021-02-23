GHKKPM 22 Feb Written Update - Sai Tries To Leave The House, Virat Urges Her Not To Go

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin February 22 episode begins with Virat overhearing Sai asking Usha to pack the bags as they will be leaving in two days. Virat gets shocked and asks Usha to excuse him and Sai for a while. He then asks her where she is going and holds her hand tightly. Sai then shows the bruise in her hand and he then applies ointment to it. He then asks her again as to why she is leaving to which she says that she will not stay in a place where her father is not respected. Read on to get GHKKPM 22 Feb written update and know what happened further.

GHKKPM 22 Feb written update

Virat apologises to Sai

As Sai has made up her mind to leave the house, Virat apologises to her and says that he was unaware of what happened to him and accepts his mistake. He further says that he will not let her go, to which she says that there was no point in stopping her and asks him to stop wasting his time and energy. Virat then asks her to forgive him as he has realised his mistake to which she says that she could finally see his real face. They argue for a while and then Virat tells her that if she wants, he can also apologise to her in front of everybody and picks her bag.

Virat & Sai get emotional

Meanwhile, Usha goes to Mohit’s room with food and says that Sai did not have it. Karishma then asks Usha to go and begins eating. Mohit then stops her and says that he will take it to Sai later on to which she says that she is his wife and not Sai and continues eating the food. Virat then gets emotional and Sai gets emotional too and tells him that he stopped her from having food. Virat then clarifies that he did it because he wanted to have lunch with her at a restaurant. Sai then asks him whether he had food or not, to which he says no. They both then get emotional and apologise to each other.

Virat gets candy floss for Sai

As things become normal between them, Virat gets candy floss for her but sees that she fell asleep. He then opens the food packets and puts some candy in her mouth lovingly. She then wakes up cheerfully and enjoys the candy floss as it is her favourite while Virat adores her by watching her have it.

