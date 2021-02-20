'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 20 Spoiler Alert: Sai To Leave Chavan House?

The current track of Star Plus' serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has set an intense pace in the plot as the last week, the relationship of Pakhi, Virat and Sai took a new turn; with Pakhi cancelling the trip because of Sai to Virat using force to stop Sai. However, in the coming track, the audience will witness an emotional sequence as after Virat's punishment, Sai is likely to leave the Chavan Niwas.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 20 spoiler

In the recent episodes of the romantic-drama, Sai gets suspicious about her college professor Pulkit connecting with her mentally unstable sister-in-law Devyani. When she heads to meet him, the Chavans and Virat stop her. To keep Pulkit's identity safe until she digs out the truth, Sai does not tell them the reason for meeting him for lunch.

Virat, who already planned to take her out for a surprise lunch, stops her, but in vain. But, the actual drama starts after Sias returns home. While the family members constantly mock sai, Virat announces that as punishment she will not get food for the day. Sai accepts the decision and gives money to Usha and asks her to get food from a restaurant for everyone.

To stop Usha from getting food from outside, Virat says that since he had given his earned money to Sai, only he can decide what can be bought by it. This broke Sai's heart as Virat blocks all the ways for Sai from having food. However, in the upcoming episode, Mohit will take a stand for Sai and bring food with his money. As the show is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, Kusum Dola, the lead character, Sai, will decide to leave the home.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast & other details

As mentioned above, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, which aired for two years. The story revolves around three leads, Pakhi, Virat and Sai, played by Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, respectively. The official synopsis of the show, on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, read, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man".

