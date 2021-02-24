'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 24 Spoiler: Pulkit To Devyani's Truth To Sai

In the recent episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience has witnessed a high-voltage drama. From Pakhi cancelling the Ladakh trip to a growing rift between Sai and Virat, the makers have created tension in the storyline. However, in the latest episode, which aired on February 23, the audience witnessed that Virat and Sai reconciled. But, the drama will continue in the upcoming episodes. And, as per the new spoiler clip, floating on the internet, Pulkit will soon request Sai to invite him to the Chavan Niwas while the family is gearing up for Maha-Shivratri.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Feb 24 spoiler

As per Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler, Bhavani tells Ninad and Omkar that she can sense that something is going to create chaos in their home soon. She hopes nothing wrong happens during Mahashivrati. Meanwhile, Pulkit will meet Sai in a temple, where he will ask her to invite him to her home.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Virat-Sai Feed Each Other, Pakhi Fumes In Jealousy

Sai will straightaway come to the point and will ask Pulkit that before coming to the home, he has to answer a question. As Pulkit will agree, Sai will ask him to reveal the name of his wife. After a while, he will take Devyani's name, which will shock Sai. Pulkit will further ask her to help him meet the love of his life on the occasion of Maha-Shivratri. On the other hand, Virat will have no clue about Pulkit and Devyani's relationship. Scroll down to watch the video.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 20 Spoiler Alert: Sai To Leave Chavan House?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episodes

In the past episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience saw that through a series of incidents, Sai learned that her college professor Pulkit Deshpande has some connection with her mentally unstable sister-in-law Devyani. Meanwhile, Pulkit decided to take Sai's help to get a lead about Devyani. However, Sai assumed that Pulkit is married and left his home without clearing the misunderstanding. On the other hand, Virat is unaware of Devyani and Pulkit's past.

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Virat To Hurt Sai In Unusual Way; Watch

READ | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Sai To Wintess Pakhi's Outburst At Virat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.