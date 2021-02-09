'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Feb 8 Written Update: Virat Manages To Convince Sai

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which aired on February 8, starts with Virat interrupting Sai's studies to talk about something important. Without listening to Virat, Sai tries to diffuse the conversation. However, Virat continues and asks how Pakhi learned about the college incident. Sai assumes that Ashwini must have told her. Scroll down to read the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's February 8 episode.

Virat convinces Sai to join him for Ladakh trip

As the episode progresses further, Virat starts convincing Sai to join him for the Ladakh trip. In response, Sai keeps giving him excuses. As Sai continuously denies, Virat says that if she joins him for the trip, he will feel good. Sai smiles and agrees. Later, Virat asks her to back the bag and leaves.

Pakhi interrogates Virat

Virat sees Pakhi and goes to talk to her. Pakhi starts shooting questions on him. And, Virat firmly answers all of them while explaining that he went to Sai's college to solve a harassment case. He further explains that by giving a rose and chocolates, he was trying to give happiness. Pakhi counters his intentions and says that there is no happiness in her life.

Pulkit suspects a connection between Sai and Devi

The next day, Pulkit meets Sai and says that Aniket told him what happened yesterday. Pulkit and Sai talk about Virat. As Sai reminds him of the name of her husband, that is ACP Virat Chavan, Pulkit reminisces her love affair with Devyani. As Sai leaves, he tries to connect the dots and thinks of the possibility of a connection between Sai and Devyani.

Sai shows mirror to Pakhi

As Virat reaches home, Pakhi comes to meet him to plan the trip. While Pakhi plans the trip, Sai gets furious as Virat did not tell Pakhi that Sai will join them for the trip. As Pakhi constantly pokes Sai, the latter claps back at her and says that Virat is no one for her. And that, he can go with anyone.

