'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler Alert: Sai Vows To Reunite Pulkit, Devyani

After two weeks of the stressful and intense plot of the Star Plus' serial, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience witnessed the reunion of Sai and Virat. Interestingly, in the upcoming episode, the story will unfold the past of Sai's mentally unstable sister-in-law Devyani. And, as per the latest Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler, Sai will not only dig Devi's past with Pulkit but also extend a helping hand to Pulkit.

As the spoiler clip opens, we see Bhavani telling Ninad and Omkar that she can sense that something wrong is going to happen soon. Bhavani further adds that she can only take a breath of relief once the Maha-Shivtrari's pooja and celebrations are down without any conflict. Meanwhile, in the second bit of the spoiler, Pulkit says to Sai that Maha-Shivtrari is the holy day for the lovers to reunite.

He promises Sai that he will visit the Chavan niwas to meet Devyani. On the other hand, Sai ensures him that she will reunite him with Devyani. Meanwhile, unaware of Devyani's relationship with Pulkit, Virat walks to meet Sai.

In the previous episodes of GHKKPM, Virat apologised to Sai for his behaviour and rectified his mistake by getting Sai's favourite food. He had asked Sai about her professor, who is Pulkit. However, Sai firmly diffused the question and promised Virat that she will tell him when the right time will come. Meanwhile, Pakhi felt jealous as Virat reconciled with Sai.

The next day, Pakhi instigated the family against Sai and Virat. That lead to an argument, where Sai asked the elders if they want her to leave the house. But, Virat came in her support and announced that even if the family wants, he will not let that happen. The upcoming episodes will give a clear picture of Devyani and Pulkit's love story and how the Chavans separated them years back.

The love-triangle show is the Hindi remake of a Bengali show, Kusum Dola. The lead characters, which are Virat, Sai and Pakhi, are played by Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, respectively. The show airs from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

