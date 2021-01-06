Giriraj Kabra Steals The Show As Devdoot In Latest Television Show 'Yeshu'

Yeshu is a new fictional Hindi show on &TV which has been leaving the viewers stunned with its quality content and performances. Actor Giriraj Kabra recently made an entry in the show as a character named Devdoot, who is an angel who will help people in need and bring some clarity amongst the lost. The actor is quite elated to play the role as it is unique and interesting in every way. He has also been excited about Devdoot’s appearance, which is unique, suiting the character sketch.

Giriraj Kabra as Devdoot in Yeshu

The show Yeshu has been the talk of the town ever since the first teaser released on the internet, a few days back. The plot of this new show will revolve around a young loving child who only wishes the best for people around him. This baby is born amidst a lot of difficulties but his love and compassion are above every negative entity around him. This child also goes out of his way to keep people happy and out of distress even if it means getting hurt and ridiculed by society. Even with such atrocities, he follows the righteous path and tries to keep everyone happy and content without worrying about the repercussions. This new show also explores the mother-son relationship and the strength and purity in it.

In this new show, Giriraj Kabra can be seen playing the role of a pure angel named Devdoot who will help the ones in distress. Speaking about the role and the opportunity, Giriraj said that playing the role of Devdoot has been almost surreal for him, as it encompasses the character of an angel who is of the purest form. The character is very intriguing and exciting and is not similar to anything that he has played before. Devdoot guides those in doubt and brings clarity in times of uncertainty, according to the much-loved television actor. He will also be seen as a messenger who is the chosen one to carry out important tasks. Apart from the character, Giriraj Kabra is also quite thrilled about Devdoot’s appearance and costume. The actor also added at the end that he is looking forward to the wonderful experience lying ahead on the show.

