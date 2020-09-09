Grown Ups Cast: Adam Sandler as Lenny Feder, Kevin James as Eric Lamonsoff And More

Grown Ups is an American comedy film directed by Dennis Dugan. The plot revolves around 5 childhood friends who take their families on a weekend when they reunite at their high school basketball coach's funeral. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie was a success at the box-office, collecting around $271.4 million against a budget of $80 million. On the occasion of Adam Sandler's birthday, here are more details about the cast of Grown Ups.

Grown Ups cast

Adam Sandler as Lenny Feder

Adam Sandler plays Lenner Feder who is a Hollywood Talent agent. He is married to fashion designer Roxanne, played by Salma Hayek. His character has a great sense of humour. Adam Sandler is known for his outstanding performance in comedy films like The Waterboy, 50 First Dates, Big Daddy, and The Wedding Singer, amongst others.

Kevin James as Eric Lamonsoff

The cast of Grown Ups includes Kevin James who plays Eric Lamonsoff, husband of Sally Lamonsoff, and has two kids named Donna and Bean Lamonsoff. Eric Lamonsoff is a friend of Lenny and a former worker at a furniture company. The character feels that he is a bit better than the rest of his friends but does not show it in front of his friends. Kevin James is widely known for his films like Zookeeper, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Here Comes the Boom.

Chris Rock as Kurt McKenzie

Grown Ups cast stars Chris Rock as Kurt McKenzie. He is one of the 5 friends and is a stay home dad. He is obsessed with kitchen and cleaning. His wife Deanne McKenzie, played by Maya Rudolph, is the only one who earns in the family and doesn't quite get along easily. Chris is known for his role in Madagascar.

David Spade as Marcus Higgins

The cast of Grown ups features David Spade, who plays Marcus Higgins, a friend of Lenny's. Marcus is a slacker and lothario. His son shows up out of nowhere, which makes him anxious at first. At the end of the film, Marcus forms a strong bond with his son. David Spade is known for his roles in Tom Boy and Joe Dirt.

Rob Schneider as Rob Hilliard

Grown Ups cast also features Rob Schneider as Rob Hilliard who has been married thrice. He has a wife who is older than him and is constantly made fun of by his friends. Rob Schneider is known for his roles in The Hot Chick, 50 first Dates, and The Animal.

The supporting cast of Grown Ups also includes various actors like Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, Joyce Van Patten, and many more.

