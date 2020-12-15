Kanika Mann Shares BTS Video From Sets Of 'Guddan', Dances To Honey Singh's 'First Kiss'

On December 14, 2020, TV actor Kanika Mann took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song First Kiss featuring Ipsitaa. The actor, who is renowned for her lead role in the TV serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is apparently in her green room, enjoying the upbeat music. The song First Kiss was released by the T-series on YouTube on November 23, 2020, and has garnered more than 72 million views by now. Kanika Mann's Instagram video also got a lot of attention from fans and followers who enjoy watching her merry-making regularly, be it on the sets on behind the scenes. Here's the video that the actor shared.

Kanika Mann's Instagram Video

Kanika Mann's videos on Instagram are usually centred around the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast, but in this latest video, she is all by herself. She is wearing a light green netted saree with off-white embroidery in the borders. Her hair is let down in a simplistic hairstyle, and she is apparently not wearing any makeup.

The caption added by the actor is a question she is tricking her followers with. "Pehchaan Kaun?" she asks, which literally translates to "Guess who?" The context for the caption comes from the TV serial itself, where she is playing a double role as the lead character 'Guddan' and her daughter 'Choti Guddan'.

The tricky question in the caption asks the followers to identify whether the actor is dressed up as the lead or her daughter. Because of how young Kanika Mann actually looks, it is pretty fiddly to guess who she is posing as.

Fans' Reactions to the Video

Like most of Kanika Mann's videos on Instagram, the First Kiss video is also flooding with comments complimenting her on her looks. Fans of the actor had posted comments with heart-eyed and fire emojis, indicating how much they liked her appearance. Most fans had guessed that the actor was supposedly posing as 'Badi Guddan' because of the saree, which younger girls generally would not wear. However, the hairstyle and the absence of makeup also made it look like she might be posing as 'Choti Guddan'. The actor left it on the fans to decide.

On the Work Front

Kanika Mann is mostly busy with the TV serial and posts pictures on the sets with the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast frequently. She has also been spotted sharing BTS pictures and videos from the song Kalma's music video on her Instagram. Recently, there have also been rumours about her playing as another mythical Goddess in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

