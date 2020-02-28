'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | February 27: Guddan Leaves Jindal Bhavan

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan is now a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a path of self-destruction. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's February 27 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 27 February's episode starts with Antara seeming worried that her wrongdoings will be out in the public if the doctor reveals the truth of Guddan's pregnancy. She visits the hospital and asks for Guddan's test reports. She tries to bribe the doctor. However, AJ enters the room and stops her from doing so. He expresses disappointment over Antara's behaviour and handcuffs her. They leave for Jindal Bhavan.

Meanwhile, everybody at Jindal Bhavan seems tensed and worried anticipating Guddan's test reports. After AJ and Antara return from the hospital, a hospital staff comes to deliver Guddan's reports. AJ has a look at the report and burns it. On the other hand, Guddan decides to leave Jindal Bhavan. Teary-eyed Guddan leaves the Jindal Bhavan.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ seems devasted after Guddan left him. He reminisces the past. Reports have it that he will get Antara arrested for her wrongdoing in the upcoming episodes of the show.

