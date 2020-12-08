Harsh Vashisht And Siddharth Vasudev To Play Chandradhar And Hund In 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'

Actors Harsh Vashisht and Siddharth Vasudev are all set to enter Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesh in pivotal roles. Harsh will be seen playing the role of Chandradhar, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Whereas, Siddharth will be playing Hund, who kidnaps Lord Shiva’s daughter Ashoksundari. Currently, in the show, Guhraaj begins his tale of his woodcutter’s birth and continues as he gets a glimpse of Satyanarayan Katha.

Harsh Vashisht and Siddharth Vasudev to enter Vighnaharta Ganesh

Also read: Avneet Kaur’s Popular Television Series That She Appeared In Before Stepping Into Movies

Harsh Vashisht was last seen in Prem Ya Paheli- Chandrakanta. He is popular for his roles in television series such as Tantra, Kavach… Mahashivratri, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera. He has also appeared in movies such as Veerta, Sur- The Melody of Life, Jism, Baghban, Love Story 2050 and Sirf Main Aur Tum. Siddharth Vasudev has appeared in series such as Shobha Somnath Ki, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Amrit Manthan, Jhansi Ki Rani. The actor married his co-actor Reshmi Ghosh in the year 2013 in Kolkata.

Also read: 'KGF' Star Yash's Most Memorable Appearances In Television; See List

Speaking about his role, Harsh Vashisht said “Whenever I pick up a role, I never look at the length of the role I always look at the importance of the character in the story and that’s what attracted me to take up the role of Chandradhar. In the past, I have worked with the director of Vighnaharta Ganesh, so I found the process of shooting more comfortable and easier. The director and other technical members of the team felt the importance of Chandradhar and his devotion is strong and will resonate with the viewers."

Also read: Juhi Parmar Opens Up About Female Characters Depicted In Television

Siddharth, while talking about his character, said “I have been in the industry from a long time and I believe whichever role I have played helped me grow as an actor. When I have narrated the character I immediately said yes as I found the character to be very intriguing and in past, I have worked with the director and the production house so I knew working on the set would be like home and safe. I was also looking forward to work post the lockdown and go back to my work routine."

With inputs from PR

Image Source: PR

Also read: 'Shararat' Star Cast Calls Farida Jalal 'a Living Legend'; Shares Experience With Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.