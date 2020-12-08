Harshad Chopda Trends On Twitter As Fans Love 'Juda Kar Diya', Call Him 'our Kabir Singh'

Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes starrer music video Juda Kar Diya is finally out on Tuesday, December 8. The romantic and emotional video has created quite a stir amongst Harshad Chopda’s fans. As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens responded to the video by trending his name on Twitter. Have a look at it here:

Harshad Chopda’s fans trend his name

The romantic track Juda Kar Diya is crooned by Stebin Ben and just like the name suggests, this melody is all about immense pain and heartbreak. The imagery of the video impressed fans so much that they, took to Twitter, to trend the lead actor’s name in order to appreciate his heart-warming performance.

The video takes viewers into the life of a happily in-love couple essayed by Harshad and Erica. In the beginning, Harshad is seen asking Eric to go on a trip alone which results in a drastic twist of his life. When Erica boards the flight, with an ugly twist of fate, the entire flight meets with an accident. The unfortunate event crashes down all the dreams and hopes of the couple.

The entire clip then sees Harshad travelling down the memory lane reminiscing the sweet moments that he had spent with Erica in the past. The video depicts the pain and sadness featuring scenes like Erica walking down the wedding aisle, the couple celebrating birthdays together. From dancing on a beach to sharing sizzling chemistry, the video surrounds the emptiness that Harshad is left with.

In the end, breaking the natural law, Erica appears again on the day of Harshad’s birthday which sends chills down the viewer’s spine. Juda Kar Diya along with articulating the heartbreak of the couple also reflects that one must always live life to the fullest and cherish each other’s company as no one know what destiny must have in store for you.

Within just hours of release, the video has already garnered than 471k views online with 97 likes. Juda Kar Diya impressed audiences so much that they resist themselves from trending Harshad’s name. Have a look at the music video below:

