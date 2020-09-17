'Pavitra Bhagya' Written Update Sept 16: Pranati Remembers Who The Real Culprit Is

Pavitra Bhagya September 16 episode starts with the entry of a bunch of angry women who have come from a welfare foundation to the family's mansion. They want the family to kick out Pranati as they think she has committed a crime. It is revealed a bit later that it was actually Dadi who had called the women as she wanted Pranati out of the house.

Pavitra Bhagya written update Sep 16

A bit later, Archit appears in front of the women and asks them why they are shouting. They tell him that they think Pranati is a bad woman and that she must leave the house. Archit mentions that they must not judge as they do not know what actually took place on the day of the incident. The women then start harassing Archit as well and mention that he too is involved in the crime. Rhea also pleads with the women, asking them to stop. After a while, Reyansh comes outside as he hears the commotion.

When Reyansh sees Archit, he inquires why Archit and the women are near his house. Archit mentions that he wants to know how Pranati is doing. A little later, Pranati appears to be coming down. She looks very weak and seems like she will faint at any moment. The group of women then start attacking her with their words. They mention that Pranati is a bad woman and that she is also a bad mother.

Pavitra Bhagya September 16 full episode

They ask her to leave the house and go somewhere else and also mention that they will take care of her child. Pranati states that they must not judge her as they don't know what took place. She also adds that she won't go anywhere without her child. The women then pressure Pranati into remembering what happened that day. They keep taunting her and she finally remembers that it is Vardhan who is the real culprit.

She asks Vardhan to confess but he blames her for all the crimes and says nothing. In the last scene, Pranati tries to slap Vardhan but she is stopped by Reyansh. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Aneri Vnjani's Instagram

