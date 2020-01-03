Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 3: Prerna Confronts Viraj

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's January 3 episode?

The January 3 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Prerna crying and Shivani trying to console her. Prerna shouted that she made the decision to marry Viraj for her mother and she had no other option. Shivani told her that Komolika set up this plan to get her out of Anurag’s life. Prerna said that she would make Viraj refuse the marriage by telling him everything.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 2 Written Update: Prerna Agrees To Marry Viraj

The next morning, Veena asked Anurag to come to their house. Anurag came along with Viraj and his family and also Komolika. Anurag introduced the two families to each other and then Veena went to get Prerna. Prerna, meanwhile, was thinking of talking to Viraj in private and stopping the whole marriage. Veena came to fetch Prerna and asked her to wear a saree she got for her. Then she left Prerna to get ready.

Downstairs, Anurag told Veena that Sonalika had told him about Viraj. Veena thanked her. Komolika began to think that in the past, she had to apologise to Veena but today she was able to make her bow down to her. She told Veena that Anurag was happy seeing his friend settle down. She then planned to meet Prerna and asked for directions to Prerna’s washroom. Veena pointed it to her and the latter left.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update For December 27: Will Prerna's Baby Survive?

Komolika came into Prerna’s room and complimented her. Prerna started to argue but Komolika shut her off saying this was her plan was to get her away from Anurag’s life. She had thought of finding some poor man for Prerna since Komolika thought that Viraj was too good for Prerna. But she wanted Prerna to go away from their life. She then left.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 24 Update: Komolika Drugs Anurag

Meanwhile, Veena asked Suman to get Prerna. However, she came there just then and greeted everyone. Viraj’s mother complimented her. Veena told everyone that they might not be rich but they will marry off Prerna with much grandeur. Viraj sensed Prerna getting nervous and asked her no to. He told her that she was giving them a daughter and there was nothing more they could ask for. He added that Anurag might have told Prerna’s family about Viraj’s previous wife and their unborn child. Veena replied with a yes.

Anurag asked Veena if she liked Viraj and she replied with a yes again. He also asked Viraj’s parents if they liked Prerna and they also said yes. He then asked Viraj and Prerna if they liked each other. While Viraj replied instantly with a yes, Veena signalled Prerna to say yes. Prerna said that she wanted to clear a few things with Viraj. Komolika told Veena not to let Prerna discuss the past and Veena started coughing out of anxiousness. Everyone got worried.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 23 | Prerna Hatches A Plan

Viraj asked Prerna to say whatever she wanted to say. Prerna said that she hoped he understood her especially because they were strangers. But he seemed like a sensible man to her and so she told him that she still loved her husband a lot. The episode ended there.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 20 | Prerna Is Scared Of Komolika's Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.