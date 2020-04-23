Hina Khan's 'Smartphone' To Release On Ullu App On April 24; Read Details

The online streaming platform Ullu will soon release another short film titled Smartphone. The film will feature renowned actor Hina Khan in a pivotal role. Fans of the actor have been quite excited about this new project and are really looking forward to it.

Hina Khan set to appear in a short film 'Smartphone'

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti Or Hina Khan: Who Styled White Jacquard Pantsuit Better?

The makers of Ullu have mentioned that they have left no stone unturned and are trying their best to entertain their viewers amid this lockdown. The story of Smartphone revolves around the addiction one has to their cell phones. The makers have tried to create a story based on the concept of phone addiction and its effects on the everyday lives of people. Actors Hina Khan, Akshay Oberoi, and Kunal Roy Kapoor will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Also Read | A Saree-clad Hina Khan Looks Distinctively Different In 'Smartphone's' New Still; See Pic

Also Read | Hina Khan Recreates Deepika Padukone's Dialogue In Latest Video, Leaves Fans In Splits

The short film is produced by Vibhu Agarwal and co-produced by Aditya Bhatia, Ashish Kapoor and Ankush Bhatt. The short film was initially supposed to release on March 18. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the dates were rescheduled and now the film will release on April 24.

The makers of the film were asked about their date choices and they mentioned that since people are stuck at home, the short film may add to their entertainment. The makers also remarked that people have gotten quite some additional time on their hands and therefore may choose to stream the film.

Also Read | Times When Hina Khan Made Headlines; From Cannes Film Festival To Twitter War

The makers further added that they have noticed that people have been relying on many online streaming platforms for entertainment amid this lockdown. Hence, they too decided to join in and entertain their viewers with one of their most awaited short films, which is Smartphone. They added that this decision required some brainstorming, after which they finalised a date and were set to go through with the idea. The makers also expressed that they have seen a significant rise in subscriptions in India amid the lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.