If You Loved 'Wagle Ki Duniya 2021', Here Are Other Indian Sitcoms To Definitely Watch

New television sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 released on February 8 on Sony Sab. It is a reboot of the 80s sitcom by the same name. The original TV serial was based on RK Narayan's character of a common man. Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 cast includes Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharti Achrekar, Sumeet Raghvan, Pariva Pranati and Chinmayee Salvi and Sheehan Kapahi. The plot of the show revolves around a common man who wants to change his lifestyle but is afraid of taking risks. If open liked the plot of the show, here are other family-oriented sitcoms to definitely watch.

Also read | Wagle Ki Duniya–Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: All You Need To Know About This New Reboot

Also read | Ankita Konwar Mourns Father's Death With Emotional Note; Milind Soman Has Message For Her

Sitcoms like Wagle Ki Duniya 2021

1. Kaatelal And Sons

This sitcom tells the story of a conservative barber who has two daughters. But he is of the opinion that his daughters cannot run a men's salon. Therefore, his daughters are on a mission to change his mindset. It has an IMDB rating of 5.7. This is one of the funniest shows like Wagle Ki Duniya.

2. Tera Yaar Hoon Mai

This show revolves around an Indian family where the father tries to befriend his children. He wants his kids to treat them like their friend and share their ups and downs with him. Whether he succeeds or not is something one will have to watch the serial for.

3. Madam Sir

This sitcom revolves around the four women police officers and how they tackle cases that come to them. Each of the police officers has a unique personality and how they react in a particular situation is hilarious to watch. It also sheds light on how these women support each other through thick and thin.

4. Bhakarwadi

This serial revolves around two rival families both of whom do the business of selling the Maharashtrian delicacy Bhakarwadi. Eventually, both families are bonded together because their children get married. Yet, they cannot stop bantering.

5. Khichdi

The plot of this popular sitcom revolves around the Parekh family and how each and every member of the family is unique in their own way. They often get into trouble because of their personalities. It has three seasons so far. This is one of the funniest shows like Wagle Ki Duniya.

6. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

This show revolves around a middle-class woman who gets married into a rich household. Her way of living life is very different from that of her in-laws. How she gets into trouble and is saved eventually makes it absolutely hilarious to watch. The makers of Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 are also the makers of this show.

Also read | Alaya F Flaunts Bikini Body In Dramatic Shot; Gushes About Scraped Knees & Failed Attempts

Also read | Milind Soman's New Instagram Post Poses Important Question On Fitness To Followers

Image courtesy- A still from the serial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.