'Imlie' Serial Cast: Know About Sumbul Touqeer Khan & Other Actors Playing The Lead

Star Plus recently launched its latest offering, Imlie, a romantic-social drama story. The drama started premiering on the channel from November 16, 2020. The first episode of the serial introduced a handful of new actors. The official synopsis of the show read, "All Imlie wanted was to create a name for herself in the city. But upon her arrival, she finds herself in the middle of Aditya and Malini's love story". Scroll down to know more about the star cast of the newly launched serial of Star Plus and get a sneak peek into their characters.

Imlie new serial cast

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the character of Imlie, a bubbly and witty girl hailing from the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh. Imlie is born to her mother out of wedlock. She wants to shift to the city along with her mother to live the rest of their lives with dignity and respect. Although not many details about Sumbul Touquer Khan are available on the internet, Sumbul has worked in a couple of daily soaps including Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. She also played a supporting character in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Gashmeer Mahajani

On the other hand, popular Marathi actor and play director Gashmeer Mahajani will be seen essaying the character of a journalist in the serial. Gashmeer debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara. However, he rose to fame with his 2015 release Carry On Maratha, a Marathi feature film. He is also a fitness enthusiast and choreographer. Gashmeer is quite popular on the internet as he has more than hundred-thousand followers on Instagram, so far.

Mayuri Deshmukh

Another popular Marathi actor in the star cast of Star Plus' serial is Mayuri Deshmukh. Mayuri is seen playing the love interest of Aditya, Malini. In the first episode, the viewers have been informed that Aditya and Mayuri are not married, but in a romantic affair for the past seven years. Coming to Mayuri's previous works, she has worked in several Marathi serials and movies.

Imlie serial details

The social-drama series replaced producer Gul Khan's previous show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.The details of the rest of the Imlie serial's cast is yet to be revealed. The channel broadcast new episode from Monday to Saturday at 8.30 pm. It is also streaming on OTT platform Hotstar.

(Image Courtesy: Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan Instagram)

