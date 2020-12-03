Indian Idol 12's Yuvraj Medhe's Sweeper To Singer Story Brings 'tears In Fans' Eyes'

Indian Idol has always had some surprising contestants and this year, the reality- TV show saw Yuvraj Medhe, a 26-year-old participant who used to work as a sweeper on the sets of shows. During Indian Idol 12's latest audition rounds Yuvraj Medhe shared his journey and spoke about his struggles and the internet is filled with praises of this hardworking young talent. Read all the details in this article.

Indian Idol's Yuvraj Medhe's truly Inspiring Story

Yuvraj has been associated with the singing show for a long time now but never as a singer or participant. Yuvraj who was born in Maharashtra worked on the sets on Indian Idol as a backend staff member. He would sweep the sets and help in the setting up of stages for the show since the last three to four years. When Yuvraj went for his audition his mesmerizing voice instantly impressed the judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. When they heard his back story the judges were really emotional and so was the audience when the show aired on television.

Yuvraj's friends and family encouraged him to pursue his interests in singing and at least give his talent a chance by going to the auditions. Yuvraj revealed on the show that he learned singing by being on the sets of the show by observing other contestants and when judges would guide them he would make it a point to understand them. Yuvraj was natural and had no former training in the music sector, his talent made Twitter users shower him with praises.

When one Twitter user wrote "Yuvraj is to too too good great voice tears in eyes thanks very much indian idol Every one can dreamit" and tagged Judge Vishal Dadlani, Vishal replied to him saying, "Such a magical thing when talent grows where one hasn't even thought of looking. And for #YuvrajMedhe to say that our comments have shaped his singing while he was sweeping the set....that is more of a reward than any success, money or fame! So proud of him! #IndianIdol2020". See the tweet here.

Such a magical thing when talent grows where one hasn't even thought of looking. And for #YuvrajMedhe to say that our comments have shaped his singing while he was sweeping the set....that is more of a reward than any success, money or fame! So proud of him!#IndianIdol2020 https://t.co/xVQJkaD57y — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 28, 2020

Yuvraj sang the song Khel Mandala, it is a Marathi song from the movie Natarang. The song came out in 2010 and is composed and sung by the famous artist duo Ajay-Atul. Yuvraj added that he created an album titled Saanjh himself, it is also a Marathi music album and is available online. Yuvraj told the judges that he is very fond of singing and wants to focus on it but since his financial conditions aren't very good he has to work. He said he has two younger brothers who still completing their education and for them, he has to work and contribute his share to the family's income. See Yuvraj Medhe's video here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @yuvrajmedheoffical IG

