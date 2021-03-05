Indian Idol 12: This Is What We Know About Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani Show Going Off Air

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows in the country. The show has been going on for 15 years entertaining the audience with new musical talents and is currently running it's 12th season now. The show has given us singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Bhumi Trivedi and many more gems that have now become a huge part of the music industry. Indian Idol 12 has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges and hosted by singer Aditya Narayan is reportedly going to go off air by the end of this month.

Also Read: Hema Malini Reveals On Indian Idol 12 Basanti Was One Of The Toughest Roles She Played

Indian Idol 12 to go off-air?

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the makers of the show has taken this decision due to the low TRPs that the show has been generating for the past few weeks. The show has been trying to increase its ratings for a while now and the makers have finally decided to cut the show and end it on Saturday, March 27.

Also Read: Hema Malini Graces 'Indian Idol 12', Recalls How Father Objected To Her Meeting Dharmendra

Indian Idol 12's contestants

The show currently has 10 contestants still in the show and the makers are planning to have quick eliminations in the next few episodes to declare the season's winner before the season comes to an end. In the following Indian Idol 12's episodes, there are chances that the viewers might get to see multiple eliminations happening at once. However, there have also been reports that the channel might change the time-slot of Indian Idol 12. The show which currently airs at 8 pm might be shifted to 9.30 pm to see if the reality show is able to rake in the TRP ratings at a different time.

Also Read: 'Indian Idol 12': Dharmendra Shares An Anecdote About His First Pay Cheque

Indian Idol 12 to be replaced?

There have been reports that Sony TV will be replacing Indian Idol 12 with another reality show titled Super Dancer Chapter 4. The show is slated to premiere by the end of this month and the channel has been planning to give the show Indian Idol's current time slot. Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani and will be judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Pyarelal Ji Remembers Kishore Kumar And Anand Bakshi's First Collaboration

However, there have been no official reports from Sony TV or the makers of Indian Idol 12 about the show going off-air or being given a different time slot.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.