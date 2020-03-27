India’s Best Dancer's Geeta Kapur Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude Towards BMC Workers

Geeta Kapur is one of the most celebrated and fan-favourite television personality in the Indian television industry. She is a dance choreographer and has appeared as a judge on several reality dance shows including Dance India Dance, from which she rose to fame. She is known for her tender and kind-hearted behaviour. Recently, Geeta Kapur took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video to thank those who are risking their lives to keep the city clean and virus free. Read on to know more about what Geeta Kapur has to say to the BMC workers who are keeping the streets of Mumbai city clean:

Geeta Kapur expresses gratitude towards BMC workers

On March 27, 2020, Geeta Kapur took to her official social media handle to post a video in which she expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards all those BMC workers who risk their lives every day just to keep this city clean and germ-free. In the video, fans can see that Kapur is sitting in her car, which she clarifies in the first few seconds itself.

She stated that she has to go out in order to meet her mother who is in the hospital currently. Then she took her time to talk about the efforts of the BMC workers, who are working around the close. She talked about how hard these people are working, and how they are working day and night. She further talked about how important it is to keep the city clean or else it will end up creating a bigger mess.

Kapur urged to PM Narendra Modi, if by any chance he gets this message, that these BMC workers should be given more incentives for their hard work which is saving the citizens. She also stated that she does not know about the other cities, but Mumbai is being kept clean. This video went on to earn over 50 thousand likes by the fans of Geeta Kapur.

