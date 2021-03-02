'Ishk Par Zor Nahi' Starring Akshita Mudgal And Param Singh To Premiere On March 15

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring another show to the television screens titled Ishk Par Zor Nahi. The show will feature the love story of Ahaan and Ishqi who are both stark opposite personalities. Scroll along to know other details about the upcoming show, its cast and more.

Sony Entertainment’s new show - Ishk Par Zor Nahi

The upcoming show titled Ishk Par Zor Nahi will feature Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma and Rajat Verma, playing the lead roles of Ahaan Malhotra, Ishqi, Sonu and Kartik Malhotra, respectively.

A sneak peek into Ishk Par Zor Nahi plot

Ishk Par Zor Nahi will be a new-age love story of two people Ahaan and Ishqi, who are absolute opposites of each other and share a diverging point of view about marriage. The show will revolve around what follows when Ahaan and Ishqi’s lives bump into each other. The show will premiere on March 15, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 pm, five days a week, from Monday to Friday.

The channel shared the promo for the show on their Instagram handle on Saturday, February 27, 2021. The caption of the post featuring the promo read, “Shaadi ko lekar alag hai dono ki soch, kya hoga jab love karega inhe approach? Dekhiye #IshkParZorNahin, 15 March se Mon-Fri raat 9.30 baje, sirf Sony par @rajatverma05 @shagun__sharma @akshitamudgal #ParamSingh”. Take a look at the promo here.

More about Ishk Par Zor Nahi cast

The show will feature, Akshita Mudgal who has earlier been seen in the shows like Bhakarwadi, Ab Mitegi Laxman Rekha, Zindagi Wins, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Half Marriage. She has also appeared in the Bollywood movie Mr. X and Brothers as well as the Kannada movie Uggramm. The actor also featured in close to 50 episodes of the show Crime Patrol.

Actor Param Singh, who plays the male lead of the upcoming show, is popularly known for his debut role in the show Sadda Haq. He played the role of Randhir Singh Shekhawat in his debut show. The actor has also appeared in the shows, Ghulam and Haiwaan.

