Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Recalls How Her First Meeting With Avinesh Left Her Embarrassed

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, popular for essaying the titular role in Choti Sarrdaarni, recently shared her experience of meeting her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star Avinesh Rekhi and mentioned how their first meeting left her embarrassed. She also opened up about her role and stated how she was perfectly comfortable essaying the role of a mother at such a young age. Read ahead to know more about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and her experience working with her co-actor, Avinesh Rekhi.

Nimrit shares her Choti Sarrdaarni experience

According to an article by Pinkvilla, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently talked about her first meeting with Avinesh Rekhi and mentioned how she first met him during her mock shoot. She then added how she began chatting with him without being aware that he was a huge star. She then added how she was in a quirky space and was not intimidated. She further added that the moment she found out that he was an established TV actor, she felt embarrassed for the way she behaved.

When she was asked about her experience working with Avinesh Rekhi, she stated how it had been a great experience. She mentioned how there was a certain kind of maturity that he brought with him and added that probably it was from the fact he had spent so much time in the industry. She continued how it was a very nice mix that happens when two contrasting energies come together. Nimrit also stated how she was on the bubblier and fun side as she felt that she was still in college while Avinesh came with a lot of sensibilities and added how such contrasting energies probably worked for the show.

Nimrit was also asked about her other co-actors to which she stated how she was confident in her own skin. She also added that every time she met people whose work she was not aware of, she felt grateful that she was getting a chance to work with them, especially Anita as there was a lot to learn from her during the shoot. She then mentioned how she never got intimidated by her and they used to talk often.

She also talked about her character in the show and stated how there was no inhibition or fear because the first poster of Choti Sarrdaarni had her having a seventh-month pregnancy bump and added that if she had to be inhibited, she would have been at that time. Further, she stated how she never looked at things from the smaller spectrum and always tried to zoom out and felt that she was an actor and needed to do justice to her character and could be married, could be a widow and could be a mother too. She then added how it was the intensity of the character that attracted her to the show.

Making her debut with Choti Sarrdaarni, she stated how she wanted her first character to leave an impact on the audience and felt that her character would deliver the same. She mentioned how it was challenging for her because it was an unconventional choice because almost every girl wanted to play a girl next door. She then added how this particular story and character were such that one could play an entire graph from bringing a college girl to falling in love, losing love etc.

