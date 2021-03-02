Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For March 2 - Riddhima Feels Her Life Is In Danger

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 March 2 episode begins with Riddhima stating that she will stay away from everyone in the room but then Kabir switches off the lights and leaves. Vansh then follows Kabir, asking Angre to handle everything in the room. Riddhima then gets a call; she gets frightened and threatens the person that she will block his call. Meanwhile, Vansh chases Kabir and even tries to shoot him. Read further to know Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update March 2 episode.

Vansh catches Kabir

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode continues with Vansh chasing Kabir and as Kabir falls down and gets hurt, he looks back and doesn’t see Vansh anywhere. The moment he feels relieved, Vansh comes over and catches him. Meanwhile, someone knocks on Riddhima’s door and as she opens it, she finds a parcel. In the parcel, she finds a phone that begins to ring when she holds it in her hand. When she answers it, a lady threatens her by ordering her to come to the hospital for abortion or they will have to do it in some other way to which she gets scared and breaks the phone.

Kabir runs away

After catching Kabir, Vansh decides to finish him but he hits him and runs away. He then leaves for home and as he sees a lady crying in front of a policeman to leave her son, he realises how he has been hurting Riddhima by taking away her baby. He realises his mistake and decides to say sorry to her. Meanwhile, Riddhima talks to her baby and calms it down. She then gets a call from Vansh who says that he wanted to say something but due to the poor network, he decides to say this at home. She then goes out to get proper network and calls him.

Someone hits Riddhima on the head

When she comes out of the house to find proper network, someone hits her head with a rod and she faints. Meanwhile, Vansh is in a blissful mood as he has decided to keep the baby with Riddhima and lead a happy life. Riddhima, on the other hand, gets kidnapped and taken inside a refrigerator. The moment the kidnappers take her out of the house, Vansh comes and asks them who called them. Vansh then gets a call and the kidnappers leave safely. Meanwhile, Riddhima feels whether Vansh planned to kidnap her while Vansh on the other hand keeps feeling guilty about what he did to her.

