'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update August 18, 2020: Ridhima Texts Kabir

In the August 18 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Anupriya warns Ridhima to stay away from any issue that concerns Ragini and reveals that she is dead. Upon hearing that, Ridhima begins to connect the dots and owing to Vansh’s temperament, she immediately suspects that he murdered Ragini. Ridhima tries to find a way to reach out to Kabir. With the tight security in the mansion, will Ridhima be able to contact Kabir?

The episode begins with Ridhima following Aryan to know the truth about Ragini. Aryan, however, tells her that he will surely reveal everything but she will have to pay a huge price for it. Irritated Ridhima expresses that nothing good can be expected from him. But Aryan asks her not to give up too easily because when the secret is big, then the price should be huge too. Mrs Dsouza interrupts their conversation dropping tea on Aryan’s hand and warns him that Vansh is a threat for him too. Calling Vansh a devil, Aryan explains that Ridhima is in danger, not him & leaves.

Anupriya warns Ridhima

While Ridhima is trying to connect all the dots, Anupriya talks to Vansh about Ragini. He explains that he told Ridhima that Ragini was his fiance and expresses that she shouldn’t know anything more. After talking to Vansh, Anupriya leaves to warn Ridhima. She makes her arrange roses in the vase. While doing so, a thorn pricks Ridhima’s hand and she gets hurt. Anupriya explains that even she gets hurt when Ridhima is unnecessarily invading their family’s past. Ridhima justifies her action saying that she was just curious to know why would someone keep a statute of a living person at their house. Hinting that Ragini is dead, Anupriya says that statues aren’t made for people who are alive. She leaves asking Ridhima to mind her own business.

Ridhima tries to contact Kabir

In her room, Ridhima thinks that she needs to calm down & give this piece of information to Kabir. She tries to call him using the landline when Ishani catches her and calls Vansh. Ishani informs him that Ridhima was trying to call someone secretly. Ridhima justifies that she was just trying to get in touch with one of her professors. When she leaves, Vansh asks Ishani to keep an eye on her.

After her physiotherapy session with Siya, Ridhima asks her if she can use her phone to note down a poetry. Siya gives Ridhima her phone, while Ishani overhears their conversation. Ishani thinks that it is a good opportunity to catch her red-handed. But Ridhima sees her reflection in the mirror and types a poetry with secretive hints in it. As soon as she is done writing the poem, Ishani snatches the phone from her hand & is shocked to see an actual poetry. On the other hand, Kabir receives Ridhima’s text and begins to decipher her message. Stay tuned for further updates about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

