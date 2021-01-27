'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 26: Riddhima And Vansh Get Married

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 26 episode starts with Vansh getting a call and leaving. Kabir comes and helps her. She shows the handcuffs and Kabir opens them with a hairpin. She asks the officer why Vansh was kept in the Juvenile centre. The man says that he can be tortured, but can’t tell the truth or else Vansh will kill him. She guarantees his security, but Kabir starts hitting him. Riddhima stops him but Kabir asks her to go and get ready for the ceremony.

Riddhima denies leaving without knowing the truth. Vansh comes to his room and sees Riddhima. She recalls asking her to go and get married. Vansh gets Riddhima ready with the adornments and removes the handcuffs. Vansh and Riddhima come downstairs and seek blessings from Dadi and sit in their mandap. The couple exchanges the garlands and does the rituals. Riddhima thinks that this moment is special and that her fear won’t come true.

Meanwhile, Kabir asks the officer again and informs him that he isn’t there to help Vansh and Riddhima but for himself as he wishes to break their marriage. He then threatens the man that he will cut his fingers if he doesn’t tell the truth. The officer finally is ready, to tell the truth. Riddhima sitting in mandap thinks about the officer if he has revealed the truth or not. The officer informs Kabir that the couple got killed by Vansh and said that he doesn’t know the couple, but the case records were missing. Swearing on his children, he said he doesn’t know anything else.

Kabir reaches the VR mansion and flashes a mirror light on Riddhima’s face. She thinks what’s the truth and that the officer has informed Kabir about the truth. Vansh takes the sindoor in his hand. Riddhima sees a reflection and reads Kabir’s message. Vansh was in the Juvenile centre for killing a couple. Vansh fills the sindoor. She wonders if the couple was her parents. Vansh takes the mangal sutra and makes Riddhima wear it. Kabir smiles. Riddhima thinks if she married her parents’ killer. Kabir says to himself that this truth will destroy Vansh and Riddhima’s relation and it will take Riddhima away from him.

