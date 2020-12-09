'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update For Dec 8: Kabir Plots An Evil Plan

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 8 episode starts with Riddhima telling Dadi that they can get a NOC from the family members as Vansh is back and everything can return to normalcy. Dadi agrees to the suggestions and asks Riddhima to take her sign first. Ishani agrees to Dadi saying that everything they have belongs to Vansh. Aryan rebels saying that if the property goes back to Vansh, it will be difficult to get the sign from him. Changing the topic, Kabir says that they forgot some Sanskar ritual.

Dadi continues and says that it slipped her mind and thanks Kabir of reminding her. Riddhima thinks why is Kabir caring about Ishani so much and if he is planning to harm Ishani. Riddhima and Vihaan go back into the room and Riddhima packs all toys. She tells Vihaan that it was Vansh’s dream to gift Ishani all her gifts.

In the later episode, Aryan goes to Ishani and tells that Riddhima bought a duplicate Vansh in the house as she wants all his property. Ishani says that he signed as Vansh and asked basketball with both hands. Kabir practices Vansh’s sign on a paper and throws it in Vansh’s room. Aryan tells Ishani that a signature can be copied by anyone, as she copied Vansh’s sign earlier when she was in school.

Meanwhile, Kabir spikes Ishani’s ritual plate. Riddhima comes and sees Kumkum spread all over the plate. She says that this is a bad omen. Kabir hides and thinks Riddhima won’t be able to stop tonight’s storm, and that he will expose her and the person she has brought home as Vansh. Furthermore, Ishani believes Aryan and thinks of talking to Vansh. Ishani goes into Vansh’s room and sees the paper which Kabir threw in his room.

Precap: Vihaan and Riddhima have a dance. Ishani feels a stomach ache and screams. The doctor examines her and tells her it happened because of some powder. Kabir shows the powder and frames Vihaan. Dadi asks how Vansh can do this with his sister. Ishani says he is Vansh’s lookalike. Riddhima and Vihaan get nervous.

