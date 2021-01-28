'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Jan 27: Riddhima Believes Vansh Killed Her Parents

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 January 27 episode starts with Panditji announcing Vansh and Riddhima as husband and wife. As Vansh goes to seek blessings from Dadi, Riddhima thinks if Vansh has killed her parents. The gathbandhan is about to open when Vansh holds it and ties it tightly again. Dadi tells him that a bad omen was about to happen and asks Riddhima to be careful as gathbandhan is for seven births in total.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update

As Riddhima appears to be lost, Vansh thinks something is wrong with her. He signals Angre and tells him that Riddhima is very close to their secret and she should never know all of it. Riddhima overhears them and thinks what is Vansh’s secret and if he really did murder her parents.

Meanwhile, Kabir tells the officer that his truth does not help much and wants to hear something that relieves his ears. The officer gets scared and tells him that he is ready to say whatever he wishes him to say. Kabir asks the officer to read whatever is written on the paper. The officer takes it from him and reads the note and Kabir simply records it. Kabir then asks the officer to leave. When the officer is about to leave, Kabir kills him with a gunshot.

Aryan enters and Kabir smiles at him. Kabir tells him that Aryan can be the best brother as he told Kabir Vansh’s deepest secrets which he can use against Vansh. Kabir tells that Vansh did not kill Riddhima’s parents but he will make Riddhima believe that he has killed them. Riddhima enters but Aryan hides. Riddhima asks Kabir about the officer and tells him that she wants to know more about Vansh. Kabir shows the video to Riddhima.

Riddhima is shocked and tells Kabir that Vansh cannot kill her parents. She goes to her room and cries. She then lies down in the bathtub and thinks about the times when Vansh lied to her all the time. Riddhima sinks herself into the water. Soon after, Vansh comes into the room searching for Riddhima. He then finds Riddhima immersed in the water. Vansh pulls Riddhima from the water and gives her the CPR. Riddhima soon gains her consciousness. She pulls a gun from the drawer and points it on Vansh. She says she will ask some questions and he will have to tell her the truth.

Image Source: A still from Ishq Mein Marjawan

