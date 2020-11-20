'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update November 19: Riddhima Remembers Kabir

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 November 19 episode shows Riddhima breaking the mirror and accusing herself of the mess that has been created. Kabir enters the room and tells Riddhima that he has trapped her from all the corners and now she can't come out from his trap. Kabir further says that Vansh got killed in love and Riddhima ruined herself because of love. Kabir makes a circle around Riddhima and threatens her.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode begins with Riddhima exiting the washroom. She remembers Kabir's words and breaks the mirror and starts crying. Kabir enters and threatens Riddhima, tells her that Vansh got killed because of love and that she is ruined too, because of love. He goes on to pour some black powder around Riddhima, makes a circle around her and says that she can't break his chakravyuh and that if she tries to break it, it would result in bloodshed.

Kabir goes on saying that he didn't throw her out of the house because she loved him and he values true love and also because she is an orphan and now a widow. He leaves the room post saying this while Riddhima continues crying. Following Kabir's exit, Riddhima hears Vansh's voice and runs to the window. She sees Vansh standing in the lawn and runs to the lawn to find nobody there and thinks to herself that it was an illusion and that she has gone mad. She goes to the temple and says that whenever Vansh and her relationship was troubled or tested, you (God) helped us overcome it, then why did you let Vansh get away from me? She begins to walk on the glass which leads to her feet bleeding.

She further questions God that even when she knows the truth about Anupriya and Kabir, she can't expose them. Riddhima prays for someone to save her as Kabir is on the verge of destroying everything. While she prays to God, Vihaan is shown in a parallel scene. After leaving the temple, a few goons surround Riddhima and ask her for her belongings and accessories. She tries to defend herself but when she refuses to give the goons a bracelet that was given to her by Vansh, the goons try to kill her. Vihaan comes in to rescue Riddhima and fights off the goons while Riddhima is shocked to see Vansh's lookalike. Riddhima addresses Vihaan as Vansh and faints in his arms.

The Singhanias get worried seeing Riddhima in an unconscious state. Riddhima gains consciousness and looks for Vansh but he isn't there. Chanchal asks her to accept the fact that Vansh is no more. Riddhima questions herself whether what she saw was an illusion or did she really see Vansh. She lies to the family and tells them that she just fainted. Meanwhile, Vihaan is seen paying money to the goons and thinks about the past and why he left Riddhima on the VR Mansion Gate. He further reveals that it isn't the right time to enter the house as the game has just begun.

