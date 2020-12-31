'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update December 30 Episode: Riddhima Gets Attacked

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 December 30 episode starts with Vansh telling Ridhima that he wants 2021 to be lucky for them and their love, he wants to write a story that will be remembered for ages. Ridhima says that she loves him and the two share a hug. Read on to know about the latest episode of the show.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode shows Ahana looking at Vansh and Riddhima and then holds somebody's hands who takes her aside. Kabir takes her and claps for her, telling her that her style is amazing and how she talks looking straight into the eyes. Ahana tells him that she told Ridhima everything about Vansh in order that she will suspect him. Kabir recalls arresting Anupriya and says that the day when Vansh and Riddhima would get separated isn't far. Ahana tells Kabir that she is doing everything she can for him which is when he warns her about not double-crossing him. He further tells her what she has to do.

The next morning, Riddhima wakes up to find blood on her hands. She is shocked to see blood on her bed as well. When she gets off the bed, she sees “every love story that has made history was incomplete” written with blood on the floor. She remembers Ahana saying that Vansh doesn’t love her but then she gets rid of the thought and wonders who is doing all this. She walks out of the room. Someone was shown hiding behind the curtains. The person who was hiding pushes Riddhima inside the storeroom, blindfolds her, and ties her up while covering her mouth as well in order for her not to shout.

Later, Vansh is shown looking for Riddhima. He asks Ishani about her whereabouts and she says that Riddhima had gone for her morning check-up while Aryan and Chanchal tell Vansh that they were busy as well. Vansh gets tensed and starts thinking that Riddhima might be in danger.

The next scene shows Riddhima completely tied up on put on a stool, and a rope around her neck as well. Vansh continues his search for her and finds her earring, and then opens the door to the storeroom. The rope around Ridhima’s neck had been connected to the door and as soon as he opens it, she gets lifted up and the stool falls. Vansh is shocked to see that. He shoots the rope and Ridhima falls down safely.

Vansh goes near Riddhima and tells her that won't spare the person who tried to kill her. Riddhima is shown crying as she says how will he find the killer as everybody in the house is her enemy. She tells him that she is scared and hugs him. Vansh asks her not to worry and promises to end the game of whoever the killer is.

Vansh is later shown going to Ahana and tells her not to cross her limits and says that Ridhima must not be harmed at all. Ahana laughs and says that he has crossed all limits and is asking her not to do so. She says that she has not seen anyone like him who wants to take revenge but not cause pain. He wants to give Ridhima the same pain she gave him. Vansh says that both his enemies, Ridhima and Kabir, are his puppets now.

