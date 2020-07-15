Ishqbaaaz's Shrenu Parikh Tests Positive For COVID-19, TV Celebs Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Several Indian TV shows and films have now resumed their shoots as the country has entered into an unlocking phase. However, recently, many actors have been tested positive for COVID-19. The latest one to be tested positive for the virus is television actor Shrenu Parikh of Ishqbaaaz fame. Read on:

Shrenu Parikh tested positive for COVID-19

Television actor Shrenu Parikh took to social media further today to inform her fans that she has been tested positive for the COVID-19. She spoke about how she was 'particular about all the measures' but still contracted the disease. She also said that she is currently in the hospital and is recovering. Shrenu Parikh, however, did not update whether her family members have been found positive or are being tested.

Shrenu Parikh wrote in the post, “Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too”. She further added in the caption, “Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with...pls pls be very careful and save urselves!”.

Take a look at Shrenu Parikh’s post here:

Shrenu Parikh was immediately flooded with several messages in the comments section under her post. Her fellow actor friend, Roop Durgapal wrote, “Shrenuuuu all the love & prayers for u babyyy. You will get well soon.. stay strong !!!!!” Television actor Navina Bole wrote, “Wish you a speedy recovery gorgeous !! Prayers and love always”. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Jigyasa Singh also wrote, “Takecare shrenu. Wishing you a speedy recovery..sending you lots of positive vibes and prayers..you’ll be absolutely fine very soon”. Several other fans of Shrenu Parikh also wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

(Image Source: Shrenu Parikh Instagram)

Shrenu Parikh entered the entertainment industry with Star Plus’ Gulaal in 2010. She was then seen in Star Plus’ hit show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?... Ek Baar Phir from 2013-2015. She was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna in 2019.

