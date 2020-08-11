Janmashtami 2020: Kapil Sharma To Nitish Bharadwaj, Here's How TV Celebs Wished Their Fans

The Indian television industry is marking the auspicious day of Lord Vishnu’s avatar Lord Krishna’s birthday that is Janmashtami 2020. The celebrities are taking to their social media accounts and cherishing the day with quotes and well wishes for their fans and followers. The social media is flooded with pictures of Lord Krishna in his Baal avatar (childhood pictures of Krishna) and messages accompanied with warm and meaningful wishes.

Take a look at celebrities from TV fraternity wishing one and all on Janmashtami 2020

'Ramayan ka Ram' (Ram in the popular series), Arun Govil wished all his followers on the day. He shared a beautiful picture which had wishes in Hindi. Check it out here:

Comedian and the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' host, Kapil Sharma also took to Instagram to share some good wishes for his fans:

Nitish Bharadwaj also wished his followers on the auspicious festival. Here is what Nitish Bharadwaj wrote, " Happy Janmashtami to my online family!" and also accompanied it with a video. Check it out:

The Hindu festival of Janmashtami is the day ‘good wins over evil’, a day to gorge on sweet delicacies apart from the sweet Dahi (fermented milk concoction). Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month Bhadrapada only a few days after Raksha Bandhan.

In Hindu scriptures and mythology, Lord Krishna is the epitome of ‘institution of love and fair treatment.’ So the day too is celebrated in and around loved ones, offering sweets, gifts, organising drama and dance and more. People congregate and even burst clay pot (Dahi handi) filled with milk and Dahi and various other delicacies. On the previous day of Dahihandi, people fast and offer puja to Lord Krishna.

Bollywood, television and film celebrities also indulge in celebrating Janmashtami. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Prabhudeva, and several others joined on the Dahihandi bursting sessions and celebrations. However, this year there will be restrictions on the congregation of people at one place due to the coronavirus situation. However, the Bollywood and television fraternity continue to wish everyone from home.

Marathi actress Mayuri Wagh also shared a story Janmashtami 2020 for her fans:

Some prominent authors, celebs, cricketers also wished the followers on the day

May lord Krishna give you health , wealth , joy &happiness and lead you all on the path of righteousness! #HappyJanmashtami #Krishna — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 11, 2020

