Jannat Zubair Rahmani Loves Travelling And These Pictures Are Proof

Television News

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's photos in several locations and scenic backgrounds are proof that the actress and online star is a wanderlust! See pictures.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s journey from a child TV actress to becoming an online social media star through her engagement with fans on Tiktok and Instagram is a fairytale come true. Since her debut as a young star, she is known for her social media influence. Since recently, her Instagram is proof that she loves to travel across the globe as well. 

Here are some pictures of Jannat Zubair Rahmani which will feed the ‘wanderlust’ in you!

Jannat Zubair Rahmani follows the three-step mantra. In this, she has mentioned how she prefers balance with her work and personal life. She shared, "She loves to work, travel, repeat" which is also the perk of her amusing career. She loves to explore according to this picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Here Are Some Of Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair Rahmani loves to capture the aesthetics of the area she travels to. She poses in front of some amazing structures and has the perfect poses for the same. Here is one in the quaint backdrop of a city line. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Jannat Zubair Rahmani, The TikTok Star, Is Big On Cars And Bikes; See Pics

Here is another one with Jannat Zubair Rahmani posing with her rumoured boyfriend, Faisal Shaikh. The two are standing in a lush green space in front of a huge lioness. The two are amused by the big cat. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Most Stunning Close-up Shots You Must Check Out

Here are some more travel pictures of Jannat Zubair Rahmani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Here's How Jannat Zubair Rahmani Spending Her Quarantine Time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First Published:
