Jay Bhanushali Mourns Siya Kakkar's Death, Says 'Suicide Is Not The Solution'

Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram account and mourned the loss of the young Tiktok star, Siya Kakkar. He offered condolences to her family and friends and further urged people not to take such a drastic step. The actor tried to make people more sensitive about what happens to the family and loved ones of the person who end their lives by suicide.

Jay Bhanushali mourns Siya Kakkar's demise

The news of TikTok star Siya Kakkar, who was only 16 years of age, passing away by suicide has raised concerns about mental health. She was found dead at her residence in Delhi on Thursday. The tragic news has left people thinking about why a number of artists ending their lives by suicide are increasing.

Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram account and talked about the same. The actor started the video by offering condolences to the family of Siya Kakkar. Further in the video, he asked why young minds are resorting to suicide.

Jay Bhanushali urged fans to not get inspired by the idea of suicide

Jay Bhanushali further said that everybody is facing some problem or the other during the pandemic. The actor further said that even though there are troubles in life, suicide is just not the solution to anything. He urged his fans and followers to not get inspired by suicide.

Jay Bhanushali further in the video said that suicide is not right. He also said that while one might end their own problems by ending their own lives, but they must think about their parents before they take such a big step. The actor further said that he too is a parent and the thought that youngsters are resorting to suicide is heartbreaking every time he reads about it.

Jay Bhanushali further urged people to seek help if they are suffering from mental illness. He further said that everything in life turns out to be fine, one just needs to keep fighting. Jay also wrote a heartfelt caption along with it, which read:

Condolences to the family of @siya_kakkar guys pls suicide is not the solution think about your parents before taking such big step nothing is bigger or important than your parents.. everything will be fine just keep fighting..#RIP

