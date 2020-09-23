Jay Bhanushali Shares A 'cute' Picture With Daughter Tara From Goa Getaway

Television actor Jay Bhanushali who is spending his leisure time with his wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali in Goa recently gave a glimpse of his family getaway. The actor shared a picture on social media where he can be seen spending some memorable time with his little bundle of joy while giving her a shoulder ride.

Jay Bhanushali shares a picture with daughter Tara

In the picture on Instagram, a happy Jay can be seen holding Tara’s hands as she sits on his shoulders to enjoy the pleasant weather at the beach. Going by the picture, it seems that the couple is spending every moment together with their daughter to rejuvenate themselves amid the lockdown before heading back to Mumbai. While captioning the post, Jay wrote, “Is this pic cute? YES or NO.”

His wife Mahi was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “my life.” Apart from his wife, several fans and followers of the actor were quick enough to shower their love on the father-daughter duo. One of the users wrote, “cutest,” while the other wrote that he has never seen the little one smiling in any of the pictures posted by Jay and Mahhi. A third user chimed in and wrote, “both look so adorable.” Another user wrote, “The sweetest dad- daughter Jodi.”

Sometime back, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The actor shared a lovely post on his Instagram account, wishing his wife on the big day. Jay Bhanushali made a video using some of their pictures and video clips from their wedding day. A song Tu Hai Mera played in the background as their happy moments flashed in the video. Jay Bhanushali shared the post on Instagram and wished his wife, adding a long caption with the post. He hilariously added that listening to his wife is like reading the terms and conditions of a website when you understand nothing but have to agree to it. Apart from sharing a lovely video, Jay Bhanushali also decorated his house with beautiful balloons, on the occasion of their 10th anniversary. He shared a video on Instagram asking his fans if the arrangements he made were enough, and if he should make some more arrangements.

(Image credit: Jay Bhanushali/ Instagram)

