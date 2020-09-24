'Ready For A Ride?' Asks Jennifer Winget As She Goes For Cycling On A Cloudy Day

Television actor Jennifer Winget has been treating her fans and followers with vivid sky photos. Recently, she took to social media and posted a photo of herself while riding a bicycle. For safety precautions, the actor has also covered her face with a mask and has sported a helmet. Here is everything that you need to know about Jennifer Winget’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Jennifer Winget poses with a bicycle

Jennifer Winget took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself through her official handle on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. The actor is posing with a bicycle in the backdrop of lush green grass and deserted road. Jennifer Winget has donned a pair of comfortable pants and paired it with a casual white t-shirt.

For a complete look, she has also worn a grey hoodie. The actor has also sported a facemask for safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has accessorized a pair of glares, a helmet for riding a bicycle and has hung a blue bag on her back.

Jennifer Winget is promoting EV store, B Live with her recent photo on Instagram. In the caption accompanying her social media post, she has asked her fans and followers if they are ready for a ride. The actor also tagged the brand. She wrote, “Ready for the ride?” Check out her recent post on the photo-sharing platform:

Comments on Jennifer Winget's Instagram photos

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram post, Jennifer Winget garnered more than 5,41,000 likes and over 3085 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their response to the picture. Many among them appreciated the actor for taking efforts for her fitness and appreciated the weather, among other things, in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, various people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons. Here are some of the responses to Jennifer Winget’s photo:

A peek into Jennifer Winget's Instagram handle

Jennifer Winget also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram feed after posting the cycling snap. She dropped a few photos of the cloudy sky on the social media platform. Check them out:

Also read: Jennifer Winget 'feels The COVID Wind' In Her Hair While Enjoying A Bike Ride; Watch

Also read: Jennifer Winget Shows What 'mid-week Crisis Looks Like' With A Recent Monochrome Picture

Also read: Jennifer Winget Is Missing Aneri Vajani Aka ‘Chotu’ From 'Beyhadh', See Pic

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.