Jennifer Winget’s Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Sunglasses | Check Out

Jennifer Winget is known for her looks and has a huge social media following. Here are some of the pictures of her which show her obsession for sunglasses.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is one of the famous faces on Indian television. The actor has appeared in many TV shows and in quite a few films, following which she has gained a lot of fame and appreciation. She made her small screen debut with Star Plus’ Shaka Laka Boom Boom in which she played the role of Piya. The actor was last seen in Sony TV’s popular drama series Beyhadh 2 and ruled hearts with her amazing acting skills. The actor played the role of Maya Jaysingh opposite Shivin Narang who portrayed the character of Rudra Roy. Apart from this, the actor also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. Here are some of her pictures that show her obsession for sunglasses.

Jennifer Winget and her sunglasses obsession

1. Jennifer's Easter gathering with friends and family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. A monochrome shot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. A sun-kissed still

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Chilling out in summer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. In the middle of the snowy mountains

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. Twinning diaries

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7. At Gateway of India

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. Pre-Valentine celebration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9. Coffee time with her pet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10. Selfie with Aditi Mehta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

