Jr NTR To Host 5th Season Of 'KBC' Telugu Version 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu'; Watch Promo

Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is all set to begin with season 5. The fifth edition of the popular quiz show will see a few changes in the format. With most seasons hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu season 5 will be hosted by Jr NTR. On Mar 7, the makers of the quiz show also released the teaser on social media and urged fans to stay tuned for more details.

Jr NTR to host Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version

As mentioned in Pinkvilla, Jr NTR recently shot Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu season 5 teaser at Annapurna Studios. The teaser shared on Gemini TV's official Instagram handle read as "Bigger than the biggest. Succesful in 120 countries worldwide. A life changing game show is coming on Gemini Tv". As seen in the caption, the makers claimed, "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu can make your dreams come true". They further added, "Watch this space for more details. Coming soon #EvaruMeeloKoteeswarulu".

The first four seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati Telugu version premiered on Star Maa. While the first three editions were hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu season 4 was hosted by Chiranjeevi. Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is going on air after four years of hiatus. The last season premiered on Feb 13, 2017, and continued till May 24, 2017. Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is the Telugu version of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The host recently wrapped up the 12th season of KBC.

Fans' reactions

Netizens and fans of the quiz show seemed quite excited about the new season. One of the users wrote, "Mark your dates! Our tiger will set the tv screens on fire! Waiting Tarak Anna", while another added, "Waiting...ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥for NTR". A fan commented, "NTR anna host cheyadanaki raganee andaru TV ki athukopotaru We all ways luv Uh NTR anna" (When it comes to hosting, NTR makes everyone stuck to TV we always love you NTR Anna). Check out more netizens' reactions below.

