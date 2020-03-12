'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update | March 11: Sonakshi Tries To Unlock Nishi's Phone

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Dr Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different walks of life.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update

The episode starts with Rohit bringing Sonakshi, in the guise of nurse Parvathy, home and welcoming her once again in the Sippy mansion. Veena comes to receive Rohit. Vimmi recognises Sonakshi as the disguised nurse. Nishi interrupts and says there is no need for Parvathy. Rohit says he needs her and tries to convince the Sippys so that Sonakshi can stay back. Veena gets convinced and asks Nishi to let her stay.

In-room, Rohit hugs Sonakshi and flirts with her. Sonakshi asks Rohit to first concentrate on important matters. The duo first decides to anyhow get Nishi’s mobile to destroy the tracker. She goes to the kitchen and asks Vimmi what has been made for the dinner for whom. Vimmi recognises Sonakshi and becomes happy. Sonakshi tells her to not let anyone know about her real identity. Vimmi says that she has her support.

Meanwhile, Pari sees Sonakshi. Sonakshi gets angry with Pari for trying to get marry Rohan. Pari threatens Sonakshi and asks her not to mess with her life else she will reveal her real identity in front of the Sippys. Sonakshi calls Suman and asks her why she allowed Pari to stay at the Sippy house. She further says to Suman that she will not let Pari spoil Tanya’s married life. Suman agrees and asks Sonakshi to do whatever she wants to.



Further, Nishi drinks soup and gets a bad case of diarrhoea. At the table, Pooja wonders what is happening between Rohit and Parvathy after she spots them at the dinner table playing footsie. Nishi keeps running to the washroom and meanwhile, Sonakshi takes away Nishi’s mobile.

Later, Rohit and Sonakshi try to unlock Nishi’s mobile. Pooja enters the room and gets angry with Sonakshi after knowing her truth. She threatens Sonakshi and says if she does not leave the house then she will tell everyone about her. Later, Rohit discloses to Pooja that Nishi is behind Naren’s condition. Pooja sits stunned after knowing this and the episode ends here.

