Kamya Panjabi Wishes Husband Shalabh Dang On His B'day, Says 'Keep Loving Me'

On husband Shalabh Dang's birthday on October 27, wife Kamya Panjabi took to social media and posted an adorable portrait that featured the duo. To mark this special day, Kamya penned a sweet note for her 'heart' Shalabh. She wrote in Hindi, 'Khush raho Aabaad raho aur mujhse aise hi pyaar karte raho' which roughly translates to 'Stay happy, keep prospering. Always keep loving me like this'.

'Love you lots husband,' she concluded. As soon as Kamya Panjabi's post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Netizens also poured in heartfelt wishes for Shalabh Dang. A user went on to call them 'cute couple', whereas another fan said, 'Ohh so cute together + Happy birthday Mr Dang I wish you a wonderful day and year also'. Many simply dropped several hearts and lovestruck emoticons on Kamya's post.

Kamya's birthday wish for Shalabh

Kamya had already started prepping up for her husband's birthday. On October 23, she dug out a photo from their marriage reception and wrote in Hindi that 'the person who is blurred in the photo is the real focus in her life'. More so, she expressed that his birthday is on the way and that she is very excited. She asked Shalabh Dang to get ready for his special day. 'P.S: I just hope I manage to keep the surprises secret till then since he is my best friend too, it's so difficult, how do I not share,' she wrote.

It was on August 13, when Kamya Panjabi's husband, Shalabh Dang, specially flew down to Mumbai from Gurgaon to celebrate her birthday. Kamya cut her cake with her husband, and her room was decorated with balloons and props. Kamya also shared a video on her Instagram story, that showed how her daughter was set to ring in her birthday with balloons.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration, Shalabh Dang wrote, 'Happy birthday to the one and only Mrs. Kamya Shalabh Dang that still makes my heart skip a beat and my stomach do somersaults when she enters the room. You are the real queen of my castle and you will rule in this castle till the world comes to an end. You are one incredible women and I am a lucky man. Happy birthday to my Bindaas Wife Kamya Punjabi.'

