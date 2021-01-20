Last Updated:

Kanika Mann Drops Hint About First Project For Her 'Haryanvi Fam' Post 'Guddan'

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega's Kanika Mann took to her social media handle & shared a hint of her upcoming project, which will be dedicated to her Haryanvi fam.

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann took to her social media handle and dropped a hint of her first project post her Zee TV show. While sharing a self-portrait, in which she was seen sporting a floral print dress, Kanika wrote a short caption to give the context of her picture-post. The caption of her post read, "Something exciting coming up for my #haryanvi fam", along with a red-heart emoticon. Interestingly, Kanika concluded her post and added, "#SHE is coming". Scroll down to take a look at Kanika Mann's Instagram entry. 

Within a day, Kanika's post managed to garner more than130k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over the actor's style file in the self-portrait. On the other hand, a handful of Instagram users flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Oh nice we are waiting for it and so much excited" while another fan speculated that the upcoming project could be a music video. 

A peek into Kanika Mann's Instagram

Interestingly, after the above post, the 26-year-old actor shared a bunch of posts on her Instagram media feed. Via those picture-posts, she gave a glimpse of the BTS moments of her upcoming project. In one such post, Mann was seen gearing up for the shot while a hairstylist was styling her hair. While captioning the picture, she wrote, "eat well and keep shooting", in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the most latest entry on her Instagram timeline is a video-post. In it, Mann is seen sporting a white dress while holding a bouquet at a beach-like location. In the Reel post, Mann picked the Sonu Sood starrer song Pagal Nahi Hona, for the background score. 

A couple of days back, Kanika wrapped the shoot of her on-going show, Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega. The last episode of the show will be aired on January 25. In the show, Kanika played a double-role as Guddan and Choti Guddan. The show started airing back in 2018 and gained immense popularity among the audience. 

 

 

