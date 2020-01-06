Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal's Adorable Family Pictures Will Surely Make Your Day

Karan Mehra was once the lead actor of one of the most popular shows on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As much as fans drool upon the reel family life of Karan Mehra, even his real-life family is just as adorable. The love story of Karan and singer-actor wife, Nisha Rawal is no less than a fairytale. Read ahead to know more about their love story and have a look at their adorable family pictures-

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal love story

Lovebirds Karan and Nisha met on the sets of the actress' movie Hastey Hastey (2008). Karan, who is a fashion graduate from NIFT Delhi, was appointed as the stylist for the entire cast of the film. For Karan, it was love at first sight, but for Nisha, it took a while. As the shoot progressed, the two actors became good friends and, shortly after, love started to bloom. When they started dating, Nisha was already a popular face, but Karan was still a struggling artist. Regardless, Nisha stood strong by him. In fact, during an interview with a leading entertainment daily, he even revealed that she fought for him if and when she heard people talking about them in and around the set. This is when he realised that she was the one. He said it took him just a few days to realise that he loves her and wants to marry her.

Soon after Karan and Nisha fell in love, they met each other's parents. However, an official marriage proposal by Karan was pending. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is an otherwise shy person, which is why Nisha wasn't expecting him to go all out for the proposal. But, he took her by surprise when he planned one that seemed like it was straight out of a fairytale. The two dated for almost five years and finally tied the knot on November 24, 2012. Today, Karan and Nisha are proud parents of a little baby boy named Kavish Mehra, who was born on June 14, 2017. Take a look at the pictures of this beautiful family-

Adorable pictures of the family

