Karan Patel Shares A Series Of Pictures Depicting His Transformation In The Year 2020

Karan Patel is one of the established actors in the Indian television industry and has managed to gain a massive fan following with more than 1 million followers on his Instagram handle. Recently, when a picture of Karan Patel’s transformation landed on social media, all his fans were awestruck by the amazing new look he had. Let’s take a look at Karan Patel’s Instagram and see how his transformation thrilled all his fans.

Karan Patel’s weight loss saga

Actor Karan Patel recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a collage of pictures along with a caption full of gratitude. A series of Karan Patel’s transformation pics can be seen in the collage shared by him on his Instagram. In the first picture, Karan Patel added a picture of him when he was about to begin his weight loss regime. In the next one, he shared a glimpse of his body after working out for a while and then added two more pictures of himself where he can be seen in his complete transformation after working out for an entire year.

In the caption, it was stated how Karan Patel’s weight loss regime of 2020 looked like. The actor then mentioned the names of two of his fitness mentors and thanked them. He addressed one of them as his brother and stated how he should call himself the magic man and sent a big hug to him for his guidance received at all stages which made sure he did not go off track. He later praised him how he read his capabilities better than he himself did and stated how he couldn't thank him enough. The actor also mentioned the other trainer and said how he was a beast of a brother and mentioned how his heart was bigger than his biceps.

When the fans saw Karan Patel’s Instagram post, they took to the post and depicted how surprised they were to see his transformation. Many other fans addressed him as a ‘hottie’ and dropped in several fire and heart emojis for him. Some of his female fans also added heart-eyed emojis and drooled over his sizzling transformation. Let’s have a look at Karan Patel’s photos and see how his fans reacted to his spectacular transformation.

