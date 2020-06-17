'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' To Have Gaurav Chopraa As Mr Bajaj In Place Of Karan Singh Grover?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is in the news for various reasons. One of them is the fact that actor Gaurav Chopraa will be replacing Karan Singh Grover, according to an entertainment portal. Grover played the role of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read below for details.

Gaurav Chopraa to replace Karan Singh Grover in KZK?

According to an entertainment portal, it is reported that Gaurav Chopraa will be replacing actor Karan Singh Grover. Grover, who plays one of the most iconic characters of Indian television named Mr Bajaj, has reportedly opted out of the romantic drama show. The reports further state that Karan Grover is highly concerned about his health and considers it a risk to go out in the open and shoot for the show, thus he has decided to pass on the role to another actor and has left the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Now, reports state that Gaurav Chopraa, who is known for shows like Uttaran, Aghori, and Bigg Boss, will be playing the role of Bajaj. As per an entertainment portal, the actor has said that he is still discussing it with the makers of the serial and nothing has been finalised yet.

He further stated that he cannot say anything about it right now as they have not fixed anything as of now. Fans of the actor are highly eager to see him play the role of Mr Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is created by Ekta Kapoor under her production house named Balaji Telefilms. It airs on Star Plus. The show is directed by Mujammil Desai. The show features Erica Fernandes in the role of Prerna, Hina Khan in the role of Komolika, Pooja Banerjee in the role of Nivedita Basu. Kasautii Zindagii Kay also features Parth Samthan, Aamna Sharif, Charvi Saraf and others in crucial roles.

Karan Singh Grover, who used to play the role of Mr Bajaj, is spending his quarantine time focusing on his health and the health of his family. It is evident from his social media post as the actor is quite active on social media and is always seen posting photos and videos related to saying healthy and in good shape. Here is a post by the actor:

