Karan Singh Grover Celebrates A 'WOW Birthday' In Maldives, See Pics

Hate Story 3 actor Karan Singh Grover has rung in his 39th birthday in the beautiful Maldives. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him enjoying his special day. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing how his birthday has been going. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Singh Grover shared a video where he can be seen enjoying himself on his special day. In the video, the actor can be seen having fun in the pool with lots of food, sweets and much more floating around him. The actor also seems quite elated with the surprises by his wife Bipasha Basu. He can be seen trying to get a hand of it and pose for the camera. Karan donned neon yellow shorts and a pair of sunglasses.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing how his day has been going. He wrote, “Now That’s a WOW birthday!!!” Take a look at Karan Singh Grover's birthday post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Karan Singh Grover shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to pen some sweet birthday wishes for the actor, while some wished him love, happiness and health always. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday to the angel of my life”, while the other one wrote, “Happy birthday handsome! May you have a splendid year. Lots of love”. Check out a few comments below.

Karan and Bipasha jetted off to the Maldives to ring in Karan’s 39th birthday. The duo was also accompanied by Karan’s best friend, Ayaz Khan and his wife, Jannat Khan. Apart from Karan's post, Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself and her hubby, Karan Singh Grover. The couple can be seen posing together amid the ocean in the picture. She can be seen relaxing in Karan's arms while enjoying the serene beauty of the Maldives. Take a look at the post below.

