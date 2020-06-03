Karan Singh Grover Or Pearl V: Whom Did Surbhi Jyoti Have The Best On-screen Chemistry?

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry. She had made her Hindi television debut with the show Qubool Hai, which was one of the most popular shows airing on Zee TV. After that super successful show, Surbhi Jyoti appeared in several shows and films but is orominently reminisced for her role in supernatural shows like Naagin 3.

She has worked with many co-stars, but fans especially loved her pairing with Karan Singh Grover and Pearl V Puri. In fact, there has often been debate about which Jodi is better? So, let’s see which Jodi, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover or Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri, shared the best chemistry.

Karan Singh Grover or Pearl V: Who had the best on-screen chemistry with Surbhi

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti

The popular on-screen couple were paired in Surbhi Jyoti’s debut series, Qubool Hai. The show airing on Zee TV, revolved around the love story of Zoya and Asad. As per the show, Zoya’s character was a fun-loving girl and Asad's personality was totally opposite of her.

As per popular fan opinions, this on-screen pair shared the best chemistry and was loved by the viewers. Reportedly, Qubool Hai used to fall under the top three serials of the Zee channel with a TRP of 4.65. when it was on-air. However, Karan Singh Grover was later replaced by Raqesh Bapat in the show.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti

Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti shared the screen space in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 3. Surbhi and Pearl V Puri essayed the role of husband and wife in Naagin 3 and their pairing was immensely loved by fans as well as various critics.

Reportedly, Surbhi Jyoti & Pearl V Puri starrer 'Naagin 3' always topped the charts with 3.6 ratings because it had a lot of buzz around the episodes. Bela and Mahir were the respective character names of the two in the show. The Naagin franchise enjoys immense popularity till date. Currently, the franchise is in its 4th season.

