Nia Sharma Takes 'paradoxically Perfect' Dig At Indian Celebs' Black Lives Matter Protests

The world is witnessing a renewal of the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis in the midst of many people and cameras. Indian celebrities have also raised their voice and put up posts on social media supporting the movement, triggering some amount of heated chatter online. Recently, Nia Sharma took to Instagram to take a dig at Indian celebrities posting about 'Black Lives Matter'. Read on:

Nia Sharma takes a dig at Indians

Nia Sharma put up a sarcastic post on Instagram in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement. Taking a dig at the Indians posting about it, her post said, "black lives matter par bahu toh gori hi chahiye shame" (black lives matter but we only want fair brides). Adding a caption to her post, Nia wrote, "Paradoxically Perfect!" - a reference to a much spoken about and deplorable social tendency.

Many fans came out in support of Nia Sharma's post. One of her fans even commented, "well said its a fact". Take a look:

Nia Sharma is known for not mincing her words. She has time and again taken a dig at celebrities and their various idiosyncrasies. A pertinent one among them seems to be the craze for airport appearances. In a post on Instagram, she shared her stunning picture and wrote in the caption, "*Actors *Oscar winners *fully dressed at the airport, pretend to walk away from the paps they only called. #natural".

In another instance, Nia Sharma spoke up about taking a pay-cut after lockdown. Rumours were also doing rounds that she was removed from the Naagin 4 cast was because of her high fees. However, in an interview with a news daily, Nia clarified that it was not so.

In related news, Hollywood has come out near universally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that took place after an African-American citizen George Floyd was killed while being restrained by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin. A video recorded by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling down on Floyd's neck while the latter pleaded he could not breathe.

Protestors have come out on the streets in support of racial justice. Many Hollywood celebrities like Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Halsey, and John Cusack have also joined protests. Others like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, and Lady Gaga are voicing their support on social media.

