Karanvir Bohra Makes Halwa To Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary With Teejay Sindhu

Karanvir Bohra has proved that he is a perfect husband by doing something special for his actress-wife Teejay Sidhu on their 13th wedding anniversary. Karanvir managed to make his wife feel special by cooking for her on their special day. He managed to cook his “legendary” halwa for her wife. The actor also confessed that he could not make a cake and thus went for the halwa. A number of fans have been sharing their views about the couple in the comments section of the post. Read more about Karenveer Bohra’s recent Instagram post for his wife Teejay Sidhu.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

A number of the television industry co-workers have also shared their views about the couple in the comments section. Actors like Karan Singh Grover, Kapil Sharma and Raghu Ram gave their sincere wishes to the couple. Other than his anniversary post, Karanvir has been uploading a number of pictures with his wife and kids. Here are some of Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram videos.

On the professional end, Karanvir Bohra has been a prominent star of the Indian television network. He is known for his role on series like Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai, and Naagin. He also managed to be a part of the well-renowned reality show, Bigg Boss 12. Karanvir managed to take up the 4th runnerup spot in the show and soon landed another part in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 4 with Teejay. Karanvir Bohra has also been a part of some Bollywood films like Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye, and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

