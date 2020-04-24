Karanvir Bohra's Daughter Steals The Show In His 'Suryanamaskar' Pictures

Actor Karanvir Bohra's Instagram feed is full of his adorable pictures and videos with his daughters. His fans cannot get enough of his adorable moments with his daughters Raya Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra. On the other hand, Karanvir's fitness is an inspiration to most of his fans. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor has recently posted a series of pictures where he did 100 rounds of Suryanamaskar.

On April 22, Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures where he completed 100 rounds of Suryanamaskar. Not only that, in the caption of the picture, the actor also challenged Jacqueline Fernandez to complete 108 rounds. In between all this, the one thing that the fans could not get over is how adorably Karanvir Bohra's daughter photobombed his pictures.

Here is a look at the post shared by Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra captioned the post as, "Today completed 100 rounds of #suryanamaskar ..... Something I thought I could never, but increased 5 everyday to I reached 100(started with just 20). Motivation comes from various people... @ibrentgoble @iamksgofficial @aashkagoradia and the big inspiration from @jacquelinef143 .....I thought, if She could do 108, I could do that too.... And here I am, after 20 days touching 108". Here is a look at what the fans commented on his picture about Karanvir Bohra's daughter Vienna.

This is not the first time that Karanvir Bohra's daughters have stolen everyone's attention. A few days back, a picture took the internet by storm wherein Karanvir's daughters were painting his nails. Karanvir Bohra posted the picture with a hilarious caption saying, "Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work.. 😊"

