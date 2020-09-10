Karanvir Bohra Begins Initiative For Mental Health Awareness; Says 'now Is The Time'

Actor Karanvir Bohra has started an initiative called Kushal Mangal, for raising mental awareness in the country. The actor felt the need for an initiative as such, after the untimely demise of his friend Kushal Punjabi, who passed away in December 2019. Karanvir reportedly put forward his views about the increasing cases of depression, anxiety, suicides amongst the young generation of today.

As per the report on Pinkvilla.com, the actor recently took to his social media to start a series called Kushal Mangal. Through this initiative, the actor speaks about how mental health issues can be tackled and taken care of. In an interaction with the same entertainment portal, Karanvir shared that mental health has somehow always taken a backseat in the country. The actor spoke about the rising number of cases leading to depression, suicide, anxiety and more.

More so, Bohra remarked that while people prioritize their physical health, mental health has never been given importance. Adding to this, the Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava actor said that now is the time it should be. Talking about the changing times, Bohra shared that people are sadly taking the unfortunate route of suicide to put a full stop to their problems. When ideally fighting the issues and getting over them in a brave way is what people should be doing, he added.

In the same interaction, the actor continued that after having experienced the loss of his good friend Kushal Punjabi, he realised that such mind related issues like depression and anxiety due to which drastic steps like suicide are taken, need to be openly addressed, taken up and worked on. That's when he began working on his Kushal Mangal series, an initiative to spread awareness about how people can tackle mental health and help themselves to deal with it in a better manner, added Karanvir Bohra.

On August 28, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu took to their social meida handles and announced they are expecting their third child. Sharing a picture of the duo, Teejay wrote, "So many blessings. And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him. And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn't choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy."

